Shots fired at cops from car fleeing Charlotte theft scene. They missed, police say.

Suspects fleeing the scene of a car theft in Charlotte’s NoDa neighborhood shot at officers but missed early Saturday, police said.

Bullets were fired at police from a car near the 3000 block of The Plaza, according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department news release.

Police said they were looking at the time for suspects involved in an auto theft that occurred at about 4:30 a.m. near the 800 block of Academy Street in the city’s NoDa neighborhood.

Officers said they found a car matching the description of the one suspected of being involved in the case and tried to stop the driver. The shots were fired at police as the driver pulled away, police said.

“Officers did not return fire and were not injured,” according to the CMPD release.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 704-432-8477 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.