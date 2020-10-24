Victim found fatally shot in a Charlotte home Saturday as 2020 homicides near 100

A victim was found fatally shot in a Charlotte home early Saturday, as the number of 2020 homicides in the city approached 100.

Police said they found a person with a gunshot wound after responding to a call about an assault with a deadly weapon at about 2:30 a.m.

The home is near the 800 block of Potenza Drive in the University area, according to police. That’s off Berkeley Place Drive and West Mallard Creek Church Road.

Medic responders pronounced the person dead, according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department news release.

Police called the case “active and ongoing” and have released no other information.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the CMPD homicide unit at 704-432-8477 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

This is a developing story.





