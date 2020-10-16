Gunshot victim dies Friday at N. College Street intersection near uptown, CMPD says

A gunshot victim died early Friday after being found by police near the intersection of North College and East 12th streets, just northeast of the Interstate 277 belt loop, according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police press release.

The victim’s name and age have not yet been released.

Investigators say officers were called at 4:10 a.m. Friday to the 800 block of North College Street and arrived to find a male with a gunshot wound, a press release said. The area is one block south of North Tryon Street, beneath a Brookshire Freeway overpass.

The victim died at the scene, the release said.

The Charlotte Observer’s news partner WBTV reports there are “a lot of homeless tents” in the area and police were interviewing people in the camp in hopes of finding witnesses. It’s believed the 37-year-old victim “lived in the area,” WBTV reported.

Investigators are seeking tips at 704-432-TIPS or through Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.