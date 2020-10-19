Two people dead after noon shooting in East Charlotte

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said they found a man and a woman with gunshot wounds on Monday. One person died at the scene and the other died at the hospital.

A woman and man died on Monday after a shooting in the 2100 block of Kilborne Drive, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said.

Police said they responded to reports of a shooting around noon on Monday and found a man and a woman, each with a gunshot wound. The man died at the scene, and the woman was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The identities of the victims have not yet been released.

The two deaths bring the total number of homicides this year to 96. This time last year — one of the worst years for murders in a decade — Charlotte had experienced 80 homicides.

Police encourage anyone with information about the shooting to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.