Two people dead after noon shooting in East Charlotte

A woman and man died on Monday after a shooting in the 2100 block of Kilborne Drive, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said.

Police said they responded to reports of a shooting around noon on Monday and found a man and a woman, each with a gunshot wound. The man died at the scene, and the woman was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The identities of the victims have not yet been released.

The two deaths bring the total number of homicides this year to 96. This time last year — one of the worst years for murders in a decade — Charlotte had experienced 80 homicides.

Police encourage anyone with information about the shooting to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

Amanda Zhou
Amanda Zhou covers public safety for The Charlotte Observer and writes about crime and police reform. She joined The Observer in 2019 and helped cover the George Floyd protests in Charlotte in June 2020. Previously, she interned at the Indianapolis Star and Tampa Bay Times. She grew up in Massachusetts and graduated from Dartmouth College in 2019.
