Man found in Charlotte neighborhood was fatally shot, police say. No word on a suspect.

A man was fatally shot in an east Charlotte neighborhood late Friday, police said.

Responding to a call of a shooting about 11:30 p.m., police said they found the victim with a gunshot wound near the 6200 block of Winged Elm Court, which is in a neighborhood off Albemarle Road.

Medic responders pronounced the victim dead, police said.

Police have not released the victim’s name or said if they have a suspect.

CMPD called the investigation “active and ongoing” and asked anyone with information to call police st 704-432-8477 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

The city has had 101 homicides in 2020.

After 41-year-old Abel William Harris on Wednesday became the 100th victim, CMPD Lt. Bryan Crum said police need the help of residents to come forward with information in every case they investigate.

“It’s troubling for us as detectives,” Crum said at a news conference, referring to the 100 homicides. “It’s troubling for us as community members .... One is too many ... We can’t keep losing community members like this.”

“We don’t do this in a vacuum,“ he said. “The reality is we solve cases because our community partners with us.”

