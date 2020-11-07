Local
1 killed near UNC Charlotte on Friday night; city’s 103rd homicide of 2020, police say
A victim of “an assault with a deadly weapon” near UNC Charlotte on Friday night died after being taken to a hospital, according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department news release.
The killing was the city’s 103rd homicide of the year, police said.
Police have not released the victim’s name or said how they believe the person died. Police also haven’t said if they have a suspect.
The victim was assaulted in the 9800 block of Campus Walk Lane just before 7:30 p.m., CMPD said. When police arrived, they learned that someone had already driven the victim to Atrium Health University, where the person was pronounced dead.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 704-432-8477 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
This is a developing story.
