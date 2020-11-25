Armed suspect arrested after argument near NC mall entrance, cops say

An armed suspect is in custody after an argument outside an entrance to Concord Mills mall in Concord late Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The suspect was in a “verbal dispute” with another person near mall Entrance 6 before both males, “along with others nearby,” ran from the area, police tweeted at about 5:30 p.m.

Police initially said they were investigating reports of gunfire at the mall but later said they found no evidence shots were fired.

“The male with a gun is in custody,” police tweeted.

No one was hurt and no property was damaged, according to police.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for Afternoon Headlines and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“The mall is open & operating normally,” police tweeted.

This is a developing story.

Concord police are investigating reports of gunfire at Concord Mills mall. Officers have a suspect in custody. There is no danger to the public. / jal — Concord, NC Police (@ConcordNCPolice) November 25, 2020