Hostages possibly inside tire store in Concord, police say. SWAT on scene.

Hostages are possibly being held at a Discount Tire store in Concord, police said Saturday afternoon.

Around noon, Concord Police Department officials reported a SWAT team at the scene in the 500 block of Dickens Place, which is off Interstate 85, about 30 minutes north of Charlotte. Members of the public are advised to stay away from the area until further notice.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

CPR officers and SWAT team are currently responding to a possible hostage situation at Tire Kingdom 575 Dickens Place. Media staging area will be located at the Cracker Barrell on Copperfiled Blvd. / ral. pic.twitter.com/V9FTcKxBVr — Concord, NC Police (@ConcordNCPolice) November 14, 2020

