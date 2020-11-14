Charlotte Observer Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Local

Hostages possibly inside tire store in Concord, police say. SWAT on scene.

Hostages are possibly being held at a Discount Tire store in Concord, police said Saturday afternoon.

Around noon, Concord Police Department officials reported a SWAT team at the scene in the 500 block of Dickens Place, which is off Interstate 85, about 30 minutes north of Charlotte. Members of the public are advised to stay away from the area until further notice.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for Afternoon Headlines and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Read Next

Read Next
All-access digital subscription

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER
Profile Image of Joe Marusak
Joe Marusak
Joe Marusak has been a reporter for The Charlotte Observer since 1989 covering the people, municipalities and major news events of the region, and was a news bureau editor for the paper. He currently reports on breaking news.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service