NC Gov. Cooper to address recent COVID-19 spikes in news briefing today. How to watch.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper will hold a news conference today to address the recent spike in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations across the state.

The briefing will include an update from North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen on the state’s progress in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

Phase 3 of Cooper’s reopening plan, which allowed for the opening of bars for service, is set to expire on Friday. But with cases in the state soaring over recent weeks, many are expecting Cooper to not just extend Phase 3, but to possibly impose additional restrictions or even a new lockdown.

On Saturday, when North Carolina exceeded 6,000 new coronavirus cases with a percent positive rate over 10%, Cohen issued a statement calling the state’s recent numbers “worrisome.”

“We are looking at what further actions we can take as a state to protect North Carolinians and save lives,” Cohen said.

How to watch Gov. Cooper’s news conference

Today’s news conference will start at 3 p.m.

The briefing can be streamed live at ncdps.gov/storm-update. It will be delivered in English, Spanish and American Sign Language.

Major affiliated television stations in markets across the state — such as ABC11, WRAL and CBS 17 in the Triangle — normally televise or stream the governor’s news briefings, as well. The governor’s office also shares the livestreams on his Twitter and Facebook accounts.

If you can’t watch or stream, you can listen live on WPTF radio, on 680 AM and 98.5 FM.

Cooper will appear at the briefing with Cohen and other members of the Coronavirus Task Force.