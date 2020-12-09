2 become instant millionaires with NC lottery tickets sold at nearby stores

The mystery buyer of a Mega Millions ticket became the second lottery millionaire in a week in the Mooresville area of Lake Norman, lottery officials said Wednesday.

Someone bought the latest winning $2 ticket at Fast Phil’s convenience store on Brawley School Road in southern Iredell County, lottery officials said.

The ticket matched the numbers on all five white balls, 15-19-33-39-68, in Tuesday night’s drawing, according to the lottery.

The winner beat odds of 1 in 12.6 million and has 180 days from the drawing to claim the prize at lottery headquarters in Raleigh, officials said.

No one won the Mega Millions jackpot in the drawing. The jackpot stands at $276 million for Friday’s drawing.

The odds of winning a Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302.5 million, according to the lottery website.

Fast Phil’s is about 4 miles from a Food Lion on River Highway (N.C. 150) in Mooresville where Kenneth Stewart landed a $4 million jackpot with a $20 scratch-off ticket in the Ruby Red 7s game

Stewart claimed the prize on Dec. 1, beating odds of about 1 in 3 million, according to the lottery.

Because Stewart won the last of the four top $4 million prizes, lottery officials said they’ve now begun to wind down the game that debuted in January.

And in neighboring Cabarrus County, a Concord woman and three family members scored a $1 million lottery prize after they chipped in 50 cents each for a Mega Millions ticket around Thanksgiving, lottery officials and the woman’s mother said Tuesday.

Lorraine Dowe bought the winning ticket at Carolina Fast Mart on U.S. 601 in Concord with Troy Dowe of Middletown, N.Y., Nicollette Rhodes of Linden, N.J., and Chad Payne of New York, according to a lottery news release.

The numbers on the $2 ticket matched all five white balls, 4-10-27-35-58, in the Nov. 27 drawing, the release said.

They beat odds of 1 in 12.6 million, lottery officials said.