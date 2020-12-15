CATS Blue Line shifts to Sunday schedule while facing a COVID-related staffing shortage

The CATS Blue Line is shifting to a Sunday service schedule for the rest of the month while 12 employees quarantine for COVID-19 after they attended a private event on Saturday, officials said.

One employee has tested positive for coronavirus so far, but all event attendees are adhering to health protocols and quarantining for 14 days, CATS spokeswoman Juliann Sheldon said Tuesday night. The employees don’t work directly with customers, but they are “critical to the safe operation of the rail system,” Sheldon said in a news release.

The new schedule takes effect Wednesday through the end of December.

John Lewis, CEO of CATS, said he is “incredibly disappointed in the judgment of these employees.”

“Their actions will temporarily impact the levels of service we can provide to our community,” Lewis said in a statement. “I ask all CATS employees, riders, and community members to please take this virus seriously.”

The announcement comes as Mecklenburg County’s coronavirus conditions rapidly deteriorate, with new daily caseloads and hospitalizations skyrocketing in the aftermath of Thanksgiving gatherings.

Mecklenburg has logged 52,432 coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported Tuesday morning. That’s a rate of 4,722 infections for every 100,000 residents. The local death toll reached 494 on Tuesday afternoon, Mecklenburg officials said.

For months, CATS has provided free masks to riders, who must wear a face covering under Gov. Roy Cooper’s executive order. Free masks are still available at the Charlotte Transportation Center, Sheldon said.

Earlier this fall, CATS announced it would install plexiglass seat barriers on buses as another coronavirus precaution. That’s in addition to regular cleaning protocols for CATS vehicles and facilities, including hospital-grade disinfectants for hard surfaces.