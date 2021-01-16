One dead after wrong-way crash on I-77 in York County near Rock Hill, troopers say

A pickup truck driver was killed Saturday morning in York County after it traveled in the wrong direction on Interstate 77 and hit another vehicle, officials said.

The crash happened around 2 a.m. on northbound I-77 near mile marker 72, south of Rock Hill, said Master Trooper Brandon Bolt of the S.C. Highway Patrol. The crash site is near the S.C. 901 exit, north of the Chester County line.

The pickup truck was heading south on northbound I-77 when it struck a northbound tractor-truck, Bolt said.

The driver of the pickup truck wasn’t wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle, Bolt said.

The driver of the tractor-truck was not injured, Bolt said.

The name of the driver who died has not been released by the York County Coroner’s Office.

The collision remains under investigation by the coroner’s office and the S.C. Department of Public Safety.

