Man killed changing tire on Charlotte road. ‘Erratic’ driver fled onto I-485, cops say

A 53-year-old man changing a tire on a busy Charlotte road died on Friday when a driver hit and killed him, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said.

The driver fled onto Interstate 485 Outer Loop and remained at large on Saturday, according to police.

David Norman Mercurius was pronounced dead by Medic after the driver hit him in the 9300 block of Brookshire Boulevard just before 9 a.m. Friday, police said in a news release.

Mercurius was changing the tire on his disabled car in the right northbound lane near the right shoulder, according to CMPD.

Police are searching for a dark red 2014 to 2016 Kia Forte sedan.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department

Before the crash, the Kia driver had been operating the car erratically, weaving in and out of traffic, police said witnesses told them.

The Kia has front right corner damage and a missing passenger door mirror, according to CMPD.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are searching for this dark red 2014 to 2016 Kia Forte Sedan whose driver was northbound on Brookshire Boulevard when a man changing a tire was hit and killed on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 704-432-2169 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.