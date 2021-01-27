Woman arrested in fatal hit-and-run. Man was changing tire on a busy Charlotte road.

Police arrested a woman in connection with the hit-and-run death of a man who was changing a tire on a busy Charlotte road.

According to police, Medic pronounced 53-year-old David Norman Mercurius dead after a driver hit him in the 9300 block of northbound Brookshire Boulevard, just before 9 a.m. Friday.

The driver fled onto Interstate 485, police said.

On Wednesday, Mount Holly Police arrested 33-year-old Cynthia Ann Marcano on warrants charging her with felony death by vehicle and felony hit and run, according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department news release. CMPD officers issued the warrants.

Police searched after the wreck for a dark red 2014 to 2016 Kia Forte sedan, The Charlotte Observer previously reported.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department

Before the crash, the Kia driver had been operating the car erratically, weaving in and out of traffic, police said witnesses told them.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are searching for this dark red 2014 to 2016 Kia Forte Sedan whose driver was northbound on Brookshire Boulevard when a man changing a tire was hit and killed on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department