3 popular hangouts, limited by NC COVID rules, now dealing with weekend break-ins

Two breweries and an entertainment venue in Lower South End suffered break-ins Sunday morning. The companies hit were Queen Park Social, Protagonist Beer and the Sugar Creek Brewing Company.

Sugar Creek Brewing Company posted on Instagram that its cash registers were smashed and the taproom was vandalized.

”If COVID hasn’t made times hard enough for the restaurant and bar industry, last night Sugar Creek, Queen Park Social and Protagonist were (burglarized),” the business stated.

Michael Salzarulo, co-founder of Protagonist Beer, told The Charlotte Observer an employee discovered the break-in around 9 a.m. Video surveillance shows a man throwing a large rock through a side window several times before breaking the glass, Salzarulo said. The suspect was inside for just 90 seconds and appeared to be looking for cash, which is not kept in the registers, he said.

“We know our pizza and beer is good but breaking our windows to get it is unnecessary,” Protagonist Beer wrote on Instagram.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police’s crime map, three commercial burglaries were reported on Yancey Road and Southside Drive to police between 7 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sunday morning. The neighborhood is just east of South Tryon Street. CMPD did not respond to an email asking for comment.

Salzarulo said the incident appears to have taken place around 5:30 a.m. and the suspect appears to have started at Queen Park Social before moving to Protagonist Brewing and then Sugar Creek Brewing.

With a stolen “DoorDash tablet” and the broken glass, he estimated about $2,000 in damages, approximately how much the business makes in sales on a Monday, he said.

However, every dime goes a long way right now, Salzarulo said, especially with North Carolina coronavirus restrictions limiting the business’s capacity and hours. He added that he is grateful that no employees were present the suspect broke in.

“We’re surviving,” he said. “That’s the name of the game right now: survive until we can open up our doors.”