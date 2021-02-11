Systemwide ‘technology interruptions’ shut down CPCC for at least a day

The Giles building on the Central campus of Central Piedmont Community College. Observer file photo

Central Piedmont Community College closed Thursday morning due to “system-wide technology interruptions” that appear to have started the night before.

All virtual college events also were canceled.

“A number of systems have been impacted, including email, so students and employees should look for updates via text, voicemail, and the college’s website,” the school said in a statement on its website.

CPCC’s IT team is working to identify the cause of the outage, spokesman Jeff Lowrance told The Charlotte Observer.

“We have no definitive word yet. As a precaution, some systems were taken off line while ITS is doing its work,” he said.

The school hopes to get some systems restored by Friday, he said.

This is a developing story.

