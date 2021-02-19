Fatal shooting investigated in neighborhood west of uptown Charlotte, CMPD says

A fatal shooting is under investigation in a residential neighborhood just west of uptown Charlotte, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

The victim has not yet been identified by police.

Investigators say the incident occurred around 3 a.m. Friday near the 1900 block of Berryhill Road, according to a news release. The neighborhood is in the Ashley Park community, near the intersection of W. Morehead Street and Wilkinson Boulevard.

CMPD says it received calls about gunshots being overheard in the area, the release said.

“When officers arrived they located one subject who had been shot and was pronounced deceased on scene by Medic,” the release said.

CMPD did not say if there is a suspect in the case.

Anyone with tips on the case is asked to contact CMPD 704-432-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.