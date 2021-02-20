Man found in car on a Charlotte road Friday night had been fatally shot, cops say

A person found unresponsive in a car on a Charlotte road Friday night had been fatally shot, police said.

Officers found a gunshot wound on the male victim after responding to a call to assist Medic in the 7600 block of Waterford Ridge Drive, according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department news release.

That’s off East W.T. Harris Boulevard in southeast Charlotte.

Medic personnel pronounced the man dead at the scene, police said.

Police have yet to release the man’s name and age or say if they have a suspect.

Officers also haven’t said if they know what prompted the shooting just before 8 p.m.

CMPD urges anyone with information to call its homicide unit at 704-432-8477 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest.

This is a developing story.