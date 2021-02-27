Charlotte Mecklenburg libraries to lift some COVID-19 rules. Here’s what to expect.

Charlotte Mecklenburg libraries are about to remove some of their rules imposed to help curb spread of the novel coronavirus.

Starting on Monday, people can once again browse for books and materials and, at most branches, reserve time on the “express” computers, officials posted on the Charlotte Mecklenburg Library website.

The number of people allowed to browse will vary by branch, and reservations for express computers will be available everywhere except the Cornelius and Davidson libraries and ImaginOn.

Computers will be spaced 6 feet apart per COVID-19 social distancing safety rules, officials said.

And libraries will maintain the services that were permitted when they initially reopened, including:

▪ Holds pickup.

▪ Returning materials to designated bins.

▪ Accessing digital resources.

▪ Joining educational and leisure virtual programs.

The libraries will remain open 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. They will be closed Sundays.

Everyone must wear masks, per Gov. Roy Cooper’s statewide order, officials said.