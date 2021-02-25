Mecklenburg loosens COVID restrictions. Here’s what changes at county parks.

Coronavirus-related restrictions at Mecklenburg County parks will ease Friday evening — just as the governor’s modified stay-at-home order lifts as a result of improved health trends.

Since Jan. 12 in and around Charlotte, parks, greenways and nature preserves have closed at dusk to prevent people from gathering and potentially spreading the virus.

The expiration of Mecklenburg Public Health Director Gibbie Harris’ directive means outdoor Park and Recreation service will resume, county officials announced Thursday morning. Tennis courts and other fields will now have lighting during normal hours, weeks after some county commissioners and dozens of residents urged Harris to be more lenient on outdoor activities.

“While the number of cases has decreased and vaccine has become available, that does not mean we are out of the woods yet,” Harris said in a statement. “Everyone must continue to practice the 3 Ws and avoid gatherings with individuals they do not live with to continue the improvement in metrics and keep our community healthy and safe.”

Harris’ public health directive had largely echoed a directive from Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. It reinforced preventive measures that health officials have encouraged since the start of the pandemic, including avoiding crowded venues, limiting nonessential activities, getting tested for COVID-19 and complying with contact tracing efforts to quell more virus outbreaks.

But when announced, Harris’ directive caused confusion and angst — including for K-12 public and private schools and universities.

“Utilize full-virtual options for work, school, and any other activity where in-person activity is not required,” the directive read. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools followed that guidance and extended its remote learning period to Feb. 15.

Mecklenburg’s directive was initially designed to span three weeks, from Jan. 12 to to Feb. 2.

Harris later modified and extended the directive to the end of the month, but she removed the language about virtual learning. The decision, Harris said, was partially based on research from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that supports in-person learning for K-12 students as long as safety measures, such as masks and social distancing, are observed.

COVID, vaccine numbers

Coronavirus trends in and around Charlotte have steadily improved since January, after holiday celebrations promoted a deluge of infections, hospitalizations and deaths.

On average, Mecklenburg’s is adding 287 new cases each day, according to a Charlotte Observer analysis of state public health data. That is a nearly 60% decrease compared to this point last month. The positivity rate and hospitalizations are also nearing pre-Thanksgiving levels.

Harris has warned the public must stay vigilant as new, more transmissible coronavirus variants circulate in the community. The virus could also have more opportunities to spread at establishments gaining flexibility with new state regulations, including bars allowed to reopen at 30% capacity and indoor arenas at up to 15% capacity.

Even residents vaccinated against COVID-19 must keep wearing masks and practicing social distance, among safeguards, health officials say. Almost 98,000 first doses have been administered in Mecklenburg as of Wednesday, according to N.C. DHHS. And just over 55,000 second doses — equating to roughly 5% of the county population — were deployed.