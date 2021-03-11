CMS cancels prom events, citing COVID-19 limitations on gatherings

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools will not hold prom activities this spring, officials said, citing limitations from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The district said it would not be able to host in-person social gatherings while maintaining social distancing requirements. In addition, officials said there was not enough time to prepare equitable experiences for all high school students across the entire district.

CMS said that prom planning is usually finalized in the fall, but restrictions on gathering and the number of coronavirus cases have changed significantly since then. Currently, indoor venues that hold less than 5,000 people have a capacity limit of 250, while those over 5,000 can hold up to 15% of their capacity.

But CMS high schools vary widely in enrollment, with some schools serving more than 3,500 students.

The district said that principals are considering other activities in place of a traditional prom, such as Zoom “prom” parties, drive-in movie events and senior priority for athletic events.

At Tuesday’s board meeting, Kisha Oliver Meekins, a CMS parent, asked the district to delay making a decision on canceling senior activities for a few weeks, as measures of community spread had been improving recently. She said safety was a top priority and suggested using outdoor venues, for example, and emphasized how much seniors had been looking forward to the events.

“We’re just asking you to think out the box,” she said. “With the easing of restrictions, the numbers allowed in the stadiums for sports and the consideration of bringing more students back in the building, I ask that you please don’t give up on the possibilities just yet.”