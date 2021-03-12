Man possibly with gun barricaded in car on south Charlotte road. SWAT team on scene.

A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police SWAT team responded to a report of a man who barricaded himself in a car on busy Providence Road on Friday morning.

The man is in a car, possibly with a gun, at the intersection with Ballantyne Commons Parkway and McKee Road in south Charlotte, near Interstate 485, police said.

Police have been at the scene since about 11 a.m.

“The area is contained and there is no immediate threat,” CMPD said on Twitter.

CMPD urged drivers to avoid the area as they tried to “de-escalate the situation,” according to the tweet..

Providence Road at McKee Road and Ballantyne Commons is closed in all directions, the Charlotte Fire Department said on Twitter. “Seek alternate route,” the department advised.

