Charlotte mall evacuated after report of a shooting on Saturday

Charlotte’s Northlake Mall was evacuated after a report of a shooting on Saturday afternoon.

Officers “located evidence of a shooting” but haven’t found anyone who was shot, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said on Twitter.

Medic took two people to the hospital by ambulance but not for gunshot wounds, police said.

“Officers have secured the area and are continuing to work and locate any potential victims or suspects,” police said on Twitter at about 5 p.m.

Police said they have established a family reunification area at the lower level of the Belk parking lot.

This is a developing story.

@CMPD responded to reports of a shooting at the Northlake Mall. Officers arrived and located evidence of a shooting but have not located anyone that has been shot. Two people have been transported to the hospital by MEDIC for reasons not related to gunshot wounds. — CMPD News (@CMPD) March 20, 2021

Incident at 6800 block of Northlake Mall Dr; family reunification area is located at Belk’s lower level parking lot. Anyone looking for family member please report to that location. — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) March 20, 2021