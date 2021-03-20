Local

Charlotte mall evacuated after report of a shooting on Saturday

Charlotte’s Northlake Mall was evacuated after a report of a shooting on Saturday afternoon.

Officers “located evidence of a shooting” but haven’t found anyone who was shot, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said on Twitter.

Medic took two people to the hospital by ambulance but not for gunshot wounds, police said.

“Officers have secured the area and are continuing to work and locate any potential victims or suspects,” police said on Twitter at about 5 p.m.

Police said they have established a family reunification area at the lower level of the Belk parking lot.

This is a developing story.

