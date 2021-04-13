Charlotte hospital system will pause Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Here’s what we know

Charlotte hospital system Novant Health will stop using the Johnson & Johnson vaccine during a pause recommended by the U.S Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The federal agencies called for a temporary halt in the administration of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine after six people who received the shot — out of more than 6.8 million nationwide — developed a “rare and severe type of blood clot,” according a joint statement from the FDA and CDC.

Due to regulatory issues, Novant Health was not expecting to receive any Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses this week.

The hospital system is unaware of any similar complications from the vaccine in Novant patients, Dr. David Priest, infectious disease expert, told reporters Tuesday. Across the Novant system, health care workers have administered around 22,500 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

“These events are incredibly rare, but they’re serious,” Priest said.

All six cases of the rare blood clot occurred among women between the ages of 18 and 48, according to the FDA and CDC. Symptoms appeared 6 to 13 days after vaccination.

Priest said anyone who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine more than two weeks ago is likely no longer at risk for adverse symptoms.

“If it’s been less than two weeks since you got your (Johnson & Jonson) vaccine, any complication would be very rare but we suggest you monitor for symptoms,” Priest said.

J&J vaccine in North Carolina

The vaccine news comes days after Mecklenburg County said it would continue using the vaccine after a CDC investigation of side effects that included lightheadedness and dizziness.

Gaston County is also pausing the administration of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, including some appointments scheduled for Tuesday, the county said on Facebook.

Mecklenburg County and Charlotte hospital system Atrium Health have not yet said if they will stop administering the vaccine during the recommended pause. State health officials in North Carolina, as of early Tuesday morning, also had not confirmed whether the J&J vaccine will continue to be used.

Mecklenburg County Public Health Director Gibbie Harris and County Public Health Medical Director Dr. Meg Sullivan will hold a COVID-19 news conference at 1 p.m. Tuesday.

In a statement Tuesday morning, White House COVID-19 Response coordinator Jeff Zients said discontinuing for now the use of the J&J vaccine is not likely to derail plans to provide 3 million doses of vaccines per day in the U.S. Currently, Zients said, the “Johnson & Johnson vaccine makes up less than 5 percent of the recorded shots in arms in the United States to date.”

In Mecklenburg, multiple vaccine clinics are set to use the J&J vaccine.

A Mecklenburg County Public Health event at Charlotte’s Camp North End was scheduled to give out 2,000 Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses Saturday.

And Novant had already scheduled some patients for Johnson & Johnson appointments, including some appointments scheduled for Tuesday. Those patients will be offered the Pfizer vaccine instead, Priest said.

Atrium Health hosted two Johnson & Johnson vaccine events over the weekend at the Bank of America Stadium.