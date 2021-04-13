StarMed opens walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Charlotte; no appointment needed

If you need a first or second dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine shot in Charlotte, Starmed is offering a walk-in clinic at the Sheraton airport hotel on April 13-14. No appointment is needed. dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com

No appointments are needed for a free COVID-19 vaccine clinic hosted by StarMed on Tuesday and Wednesday in Charlotte.

The health care provider, which has primarily worked with Mecklenburg County Public Health on coronavirus testing and vaccine distribution, says it received a large supply of Pfizer vaccine. The vaccine site is 3315 Scott Futrell Drive, the Sheraton Charlotte airport hotel location.

StarMed says it can accommodate people on a walk-in basis who need a first or second dose of the Pfizer vaccine. All adults in North Carolina are eligible for COVID-19 vaccination. Pfizer has emergency use approval for people ages 16 and up.

Currently, the clinic for walk-ins is available April 13-14, until 7 p.m., both days.

COVID-19 vaccines are free.

The Sheraton hotel location is near Billy Graham Parkway and Interstate 85. On-site parking is available.

Additional walk-in, no appointment clinics may soon become available around Charlotte, StarMed representatives said this week.

If you’d prefer to make an appointment for the vaccine through StarMed for another time, you may visit www.starmed.care.

More vaccine information

Vaccine info in Mecklenburg County: Schedule online at starmed.care or call Public Health at 980-314-9400 (option 3 for English and option 8 for Spanish. Visit Mecknc.gov/covid-19 to join the county’s wait list or to apply for home-based vaccination.

The Charlotte Observer’s guide is available at CharlotteObserver.com/VaccineAppointmentGuide.

For other providers, find your spot via the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services’ MySpot.NC.gov.