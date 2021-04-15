‘Violent vibration’ shakes south Charlotte school campus. Cause remains a mystery.

A “single violent vibration” rocked the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools’ South Park campus on Thursday, but an explosion was ruled out.

The campus includes Selwyn Elementary, Alexander Graham Middle and Myers Park High, according to a phone alert sent to parents.

The vibration was felt “through the entire” campus about 11:45 a.m., Myers Park High Principal Mark Bosco said in the alert.

“We are unsure of the cause and we alerted the fire department and the police,” according to Bosco’s alert. “We have covered campus and inspected all of our utilities and everything is functioning normal.”

Charlotte firefighters responded to reports of what was thought to be an explosion, ”but nothing was located,” Charlotte Fire Capt. Dennis Gist told the Observer.

Bosco told parents that all students were safe and “there is no need for alarm.”

Eve White, CMS executive director of communications, provided a copy of the alert to the Observer. She referred questions about the incident to the Charlotte FIre Department and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.