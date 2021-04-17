Slight earthquake struck Statesville on Saturday, USGS reports

An earthquake so slight you’d have to have stood on it to feel it was reported near Statesville on Saturday, government seismologists said.

The 2.0 magnitude quake rumbled just after 8:30 a.m., 3.1 miles west of Statesville in western Iredell County, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Apparently no one felt the quake.

Neither Statesville police nor the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office received any reports about the tremor.

On March 6, Henderson County in the N.C. mountains experience its sixth earthquake of the year, McClatchy News reported at the time.

Earthquakes in the state typically occur in the mountains and are mild.

A more intense 5.1 magnitude quake caused extensive damage Aug. 9 in Sparta, Allegheny County, near Virginia, McClatchy News reported.