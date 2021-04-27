These Charlotte bars, eateries and stores violated liquor laws, investigators say

Eight Charlotte bars, clubs and other establishments were charged with liquor-law violations during a statewide sweep by special agents with the N.C. Alcohol Law Enforcement Division on Friday night, an ALE spokeswoman said Tuesday.

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5464 in nearby Monroe was also charged with operating illegal gaming machines and serving alcohol without an ABC permit, spokeswoman Erin Bean said.

ALE special agents charged about 200 people during the enforcement operation, according to an ALE news release. Agents seized “alcoholic beverages, drugs, firearms, and cash,” officials said in the release.

Agents found these violations against Charlotte businesses, Bean said:

▪ Tacos Bar, 6406 Old Pineville Rd., executive order violations, no manager in charge of the premises and failure to dispose of unconsumed alcoholic beverages.

▪ 1st and Goal, 7801 University City Blvd., allowing drug use on the premises, failure to superintend, allow ABC violations to occur.

▪ Lost and Found, 332 West Bland St., allow ABC violations to occur, failure to superintend, membership violation.

▪ 7 Eleven, 9608 University City Blvd., sell alcohol to a minor.

▪ Grey Stone Pub and Restaurant, 3039 South Blvd., no food available when alcohol is being served, no alcohol invoices.

▪ Slingshot Social Game Club, 332 West Bland St., executive order violations.

▪ Hoppin, 1402 Winnifred St., executive order violations.

▪ Graham Street Station, 2016 N. Graham St., allow an intoxicated patron to consume, fail to superintend, executive order violations, allow drug on premises, allow other ABC violations, membership violations, undue hazard to patron for excessive loud music and low light, employee consuming alcohol.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officers assisted in the enforcement effort.

In the Charlotte area, ALE special agents focused their enforcement effort on businesses in Mecklenburg and Union counties.