Elizabeth City shortens curfew hours. It will now start at midnight instead of 8 p.m.

Elizabeth City’s curfew will now start later each evening — midnight instead of 8 p.m. The town’s police department also will now require protesters to complete a permit application.

Starting Friday, the curfew will be from midnight until 6 a.m.

The small town in northeastern North Carolina has been the site of more than a week of protests after sheriff’s deputies shot and killed Andrew Brown Jr. in his car outside his home on April 21, while serving warrants related to federal drug charges on the 42-year-old Black man.

The shooting occurred the day after a former Minneapolis police officer was convicted of murder in last summer’s death of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man.

A North Carolina judge refused media requests to release the body camera and dashboard camera footage of the event.

Brown’s funeral is set for Monday.

Attorneys for his family said that he was shot in the back of the head and called it an “execution.” An attorney for unnamed deputies said in court that “the shooting was justified.”

On Thursday, Pasquotank County Sheriff Tommy Wooten released the names of the seven deputies that were placed on administrative leave after the shooting.

Four have been returned to duty after a preliminary investigation found that they never fired their gun. Three remain on leave until the investigation is complete. They are:

▪ Daniel Meads, investigator.

▪ Robert Morgan, deputy sheriff.

▪ Aaron Lewellyn, corporal.