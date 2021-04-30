Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of teenager in southwest Charlotte

Police car lights in night time, crime scene, night patrolling the city. Abstract blurry image. Photo by Getty Images This is a stock image downloaded from Getty Images. It is a Royalty Free image. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police arrested a man suspected of fatally shooting a 16-year-old boy in southwest Charlotte on Wednesday morning.

Police charged Spencer David Clark, 24, with murder in the death of Marcqueon Jaquez Goodman, CMPD said in a news release.

Officers arrived near the 4400 block of Rose Ridge Place shortly after 2:30 a.m. and found Goodman with a gunshot wound.

Goodman died at the hospital, police said. He would have turned 17 on May 7.

Homicide detectives found Clark on Friday and charged him with murder, shooting into an occupied dwelling and damage to property.

Clark is in the custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office, according to CMPD.

Police ask that anyone with information about this case to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.