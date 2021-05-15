Officers on patrol hear gunshots, find 1 dead outside a Charlotte home on Saturday

Officers on patrol heard gunshots and found a person dead outside a Charlotte home early Saturday, police said.

The victim had been shot and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department news release.

The shooting happened at about 12:30 a.m. near the 1700 block of Finchley Drive, off East Sugar Creek in north Charlotte.

A CMPD helicopter and canine unit also responded.

Police haven’t released the victim’s name and age or said if they have a suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call the CMPD homicide unit at 704-432-8477 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

This is a developing story