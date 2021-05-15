Local
Officers on patrol hear gunshots, find 1 dead outside a Charlotte home on Saturday
Officers on patrol heard gunshots and found a person dead outside a Charlotte home early Saturday, police said.
The victim had been shot and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department news release.
The shooting happened at about 12:30 a.m. near the 1700 block of Finchley Drive, off East Sugar Creek in north Charlotte.
A CMPD helicopter and canine unit also responded.
Police haven’t released the victim’s name and age or said if they have a suspect.
Anyone with information is asked to call the CMPD homicide unit at 704-432-8477 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
This is a developing story
