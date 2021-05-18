Deputies were justified in Elizabeth City shooting death of Andrew Brown Jr., DA says

The district attorney for Pasquotank County will not bring criminal charges against sheriff’s deputies who shot and killed Andrew Brown Jr. in Elizabeth City, a move likely to increase tension and protest over police violence.

Pasquotank County District Attorney Andrew Womble announced the news while discussing the state’s investigation at a press conference in the county’s public safety building Tuesday.

Brown died after being shot by sheriff’s deputies who came to his house to serve arrest and search warrants related to drug charges. A private autopsy commissioned by Brown’s family showed he was hit by at least five bullets, with the fatal wound from a shot into the back of his head.

Brown was sitting in his car, attempting to flee, when he was shot by deputies who arrived at the scene in full tactical gear. Seven deputies were placed on administrative leave following the incident. Since then, Sheriff Tommy Wooten said a preliminary investigation showed three officers fired their weapons and the other four are back on active duty.

The shooting sparked peaceful protests in the city, with local residents marching alongside activists from across North Carolina and the nation. Protesters have demanded that the video footage from deputies’ body cameras and a police vehicle’s dash camera be made public.

The official requests were initially denied by a judge but could be reconsidered following the outcome of the state’s investigation. Brown’s family and an attorney were allowed to view a portion of the footage under that judge’s order.

It’s customary in North Carolina for the State Bureau of Investigation to look into shootings by law enforcement. The agency then turns over its findings to the local district attorney to determine whether charges are warranted.

In a tweet on April 28, a week after the shooting, SBI Director Robert L. Shurmeier promised that “the full resources of the NC SBI are being utilized to pursue an independent, thorough and impartial investigation into the matter of Mr. Brown’s death. The family, the community, and all impacted by this event deserve no less,” he wrote.