‘You can’t miss it’: Bright yellow Bojangles stirs up reaction, City says in violation of sign codes

The Bojangles off of Independence Boulevard is hard to miss. It’s completely covered in bright yellow vinyl. And everyone who has seen it has an opinion on it, including the City of Charlotte.

Drivers and customers said everything from ‘it’s ugly’ to ‘it’s beautiful.’ But everyone can agree, the building’s design is bright and eye catching. But it won’t be like this for long if the City of Charlotte has anything to say about it. They say it’s a code violation and has got to go by the end of May.

“It’s definitely a Bojangles, you can’t miss it,” said one customer.

Made to resemble the fast-food chain’s signature Bo Box, the entire restaurant is covered in yellow vinyl, even the windows.

“I think it’s the most colorful Bojangles I’ve ever seen.”

“It’s cute but I feel like they should have picked something else.”

“I think it’s real ugly now, it’s an eyesore”

It’s so bright you can see it all the way down Independence. That is proving to be helpful for volunteers at the Novant Vaccine Clinic, right behind it.

“It helps me not miss my entrance to work so I like it.”

“I like that it’s bright yellow, so you can see it.”

“It’s really neat, it’s neat. You literally can’t miss it.”

But it’s not Bo’ Time for the City of Charlotte. They say it’s a city sign violation. It’s not the color that’s the issue. Instead, the ordinance says vinyl signs like this can only cover 10 percent of the wall space and 25 percent of window space. And while the chicken might be supreme, the city says the vinyl is not.

“It’s beautiful.”

“You love it?”

“Yes.”

The city says this Bojangles was given three weeks to remove enough of the vinyl wrap to come into compliance.

A rep for Bojangles say they are already in the planning process to remove it, so they say if you want to see it, you need to do it fast. It will be gone by the end of May.

If it’s not removed by the end of May, they could be fined $50. If cited again it could go up to $200 and $500 for a third citation.