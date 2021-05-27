Police shot a person north of uptown Charlotte on Thursday, CMPD says

CMPD said one of its officers shot a person Thursday in the 4300 block of Old Interstate Road naer I-85 in north Charlotte. Wichita Eagle file

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said one of their officers shot someone in Charlotte on Thursday afternoon.

The person was shot in the 4300 block of Old Interstate Road, police said. That’s off North Graham Street and Interstate 85 north of uptown.

The person was taken to the hospital and is in surgery, police said. “Preliminary information indicates the injured subject shot at an officer. Subject’s gun was recovered at the scene,” CMPD said in a tweet.

