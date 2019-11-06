After scrutiny over deaths, CMPD revises policy on de-escalation, officers’ use of guns

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department on Wednesday morning announced changes to the department’s use of force policy, which governs when and how law enforcement officers are allowed to use their gun, Taser or other types of weapons.

One change in the revised policy places more emphasis on the use of de-escalation tactics to diffuse tensions with the goal of an officer avoiding firing a gun. Part of the reason behind the change, according to CMPD officials, is to better communicate with the public how police officers in Charlotte will approach de-escalation and use of force.

The threshold for when a police officer is considered legally justified in shooting and killing someone, though, is not changed in the revised policy.

That legal threshold, decided in a 1989 U.S. Supreme Court decision that arose from a case involving an officer’s use of force in Charlotte, dictates that a police officer is permitted to legally use force, including deadly force, if a “suspect poses an immediate threat to the safety of officers or others.” That standard also takes into account whether a person is resisting arrest or attempting to flee.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The change in CMPD’s policy comes as the deaths of African Americans and other minorities at the hands of police has sparked debate around the country.

CMPD has faced particularly intense scrutiny over officer use of force since the fatal police shooting of Keith Lamont Scott in 2016. The killing led to days of protest and calls for reforms.

Chief Kerr Putney and other top CMPD officials have spent the last 18 months working on the changes announced Wednesday, officials say. That process included getting input from key groups like the Charlotte Citizens Review Board, the NC Safe Coalition and the NAACP as well as CMPD’s internal advisory committee. Putney also met with community members who serve on his external advisory group.

“Debate is what got us here,” Putney said at a press conference Wednesday announcing the changes.

“This is not a one-shot deal ... It’s a living, breathing document.”

“I wish I could tell you we got it perfect this time — I’m sure we did not.”

The new policy gives specific examples of when use of force might be necessary during an arrest or investigation. Part of the policy revision includes a specific requirement that CMPD officers attempt to use “time, distance and cover” when faced with a potentially violent situation.

But in situations where officers are facing a person with a gun or knife, Putney has said repeatedly, de-escalation is difficult.

“It’s hard to de-escalate when you don’t get communication and cooperation,” he said at an April press conference following the death of Danquirs Franklin, a man who appeared to be lowering a gun toward the ground when he was shot and killed by a CMPD officer.

And on Wednesday, he again said “A gun is a game-changer.”

The new policy and expectations of de-escalation, Putney said, “does not overcome the threat of an armed encounter.”

Already in 2019, he said, CMPD officers have been in nearly 8,000 “armed encounters.”

“In all but three we managed to successfully de-escalate,” he said. “But it’s not perfect — and for this city, it’s not good enough.”

‘Use of force’ name change

The department says it’s also changing the name of the policy — from use of force to “Response to Resistance.”

Among the changes is the removal of the “use of force continuum,” which has previously been considered by the department as a guideline for how police officers decide whether lethal force is appropriate. That grid or continuum is no longer part of the department’s policy but will continue to be used in police officer training, CMPD officials say.

Also Wednesday, CMPD released a video internally to its police force explaining the policy changes. All officers wil be required to read the revised policy and sign off that they understand the changes.

Putney said the revisions marked a “pivotal day” in the department but also said the policy changes build on years of CMPD’s dedication to protect “the sanctity of life.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Related stories from Charlotte Observer latest-news CMPD use of force demo October 11, 2017 2:57 PM