Charlotte-area high school teacher accused of taking indecent liberties with student

Cory McDowell, 35, was arrested on Wednesday and charged for taking indecent liberties with a student, concluding an investigation that began on May 25.

A 35-year-old high school teacher in Union County is being accused of engaging in inappropriate behavior with a student, Monroe police said.

Cory McDowell, a English teacher at Central Academy of Technology and Arts, was arrested Wednesday and charged with taking indecent liberties with a student, Observer news partner WBTV reported.

Monroe police began investigating McDowell on May 25, according to the police incident report.

The inappropriate behavior took place at the high school located at 600 Brewer Drive, the report said.

McDowell secured a bond after going before a magistrate, WBTV reported.

Anyone with further information about this case is asked to call the Monroe Police Department at (704) 282-4700.