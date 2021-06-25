Man seen sexually assaulting child behind dumpster near NC mall, police say

An anonymous tip led to the arrest of a 66-year-old man in connection with the sexual assault of a child behind a dumpster near a Charlotte-area mall, police said Friday.

The assault near Carolina Mall in Concord on Thursday involved a child the man told police he “was accompanying” that day, according to a Concord Police Department news release.

Police said they charged Ricky Lynn McClellan of Concord with indecent liberties with a minor. He was jailed on $75,000 bail, according to police.

McClellan is a suspect in other child sex assaults dating to the late 1980s, according to police.

“McClellan also claims to have been affiliated with the Boy Scouts of America for the past 40 years,” according to the police statement.

The Boy Scouts didn’t immediately reply to an email by The Charlotte Observer.

Police urge anyone with information to call them at 704-920-5000 or Cabarrus Area Crime Stoppers at 704-932-7463.