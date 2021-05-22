Mom arrested after 4-year-old girl’s remains found in their Charlotte home, cops say

Police found what they believe to be the remains of a 4-year-old girl in her Charlotte home and arrested her 31-year-old mother.

Officers went to the home in the 3700 block of Braden Drive in north Charlotte on Friday after learning the girl hadn’t been seen in several months, according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department news release.

Braden Drive is off Caps Hill Mine Road west of Beatties Ford Road.

“During the initial investigation, detectives received several tips and evidence that indicated foul play might have been involved,” CMPD said in the release.

Police said they will release the girl’s name when she has been positively identified.

According to CMPD, officers interviewed several people who voluntarily went to police headquarters throughout the day on Friday, including the girl’s mother, Malikah Diane Bennett.

Bennett was arrested and charged with felony child abuse, inflicting physical Injury, felony concealing a death and first-degree murder.

Police are not saying how they believe the girl died.

Anyone with information is asked to call the CMPD homicide unit at 704-432-8477 or leave an anonymous Crime Stoppers tip at 704-334-1600.