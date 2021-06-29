Wary neighbors keep watchful eye out for venomous cobra on loose in northwest Raleigh

Neighbors in a shady cul-de-sac in northwest Raleigh were on the lookout Tuesday for a venomous escaped cobra on the loose.

Raleigh police blocked off tiny Sandringham Drive, while neighbors for blocks in each direction kept their eyes on the ground and their dogs indoors.

“If we’re outside,” said Felipe Polo-Wood, “we’re in the middle of the street.”

The venomous zebra cobra escaped from its owner Monday. The Raleigh Police Department issued an advisory about the snake early Tuesday.

The snake, which is native to dry and desert areas, will bite or spit if cornered. Police warned anyone who spots the snake to stay away from it and call 911.

The snake was seen about 5 p.m. Monday in the 7000 block of Sandringham Drive. It was spotted on a neighbor’s porch after escaping from its owner, police said.

Officers pointed out a house on Sandringham with a large chimney as the snake’s last whereabouts, then roped off the parking lot of a tennis court next door.

A nocturnal snake

Bryan Stuart, research curator of herpetology for the NC Museum of Natural Sciences, said the cobra is nocturnal and unlikely to travel far.

“My guess is probably that the cobra is going to find some shelter and hang out there, start to look for food,” he said.

Stuart said he has gone after a different species of spitting cobra in its native South Asia. He said a capturer in Raleigh would likely use snake tongs and a face mask.

The cobra is almost certainly someone’s pet, Stuart said.

‘Not supposed to be here’

Even though Raleigh ranks among the top habitats for copperheads, also venomous, residents saw no purpose for a cobra among them.

“Well, it’s a big snake,” said Joan Nelson. “It’s a scary snake. We’re used to copperheads ,and we know what to look for. It’s just not supposed to be here.”

Her cousin Nate, 7, took a different view.

“I want to see it,” he said. “I’m not scared. I’ve seen over 13 kinds of snakes.”

Police did not identify the owner or say whether the owner had broken any laws. It is legal to own poisonous snakes in North Carolina, but they are supposed to be kept in locked, escape-proof enclosures.

The spitting cobra dominated conversation on the streets off Lynn Road.

“People are cautious,” said Deirdre O’Malley. “They’re not letting their kids out. They’re not letting their dogs out.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.