From fireworks to parties, keep safety in mind July 4th, police, fire officials say

Fireworks, drinking and barbecue are synonymous with the Fourth of July holiday, and the Charlotte-Mecklenburg police and fire departments are offering tips on how to celebrate responsibly this upcoming weekend.

The Fourth of July has consistently been a time that produces the highest numbers of impaired driving-related fatalities, crashes and DWI arrests, police Sgt. John Reibold said during a news conference Wednesday.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say driving while impaired has led to three of five recent fatal crashes in the city. Robert Lahser Observer file photo

“DWIs are preventable,” he said. “In today’s environment, it’s really a senseless crime.”

Impaired driving has led to three of the last five fatal crashes in the city, and two CMPD officers being hit head-on on Central Avenue two weeks ago, Reibold said.

There have been 12 crash-related fatalities this year, the same amount at this time last year, he said.

CMPD’s DWI Task Force has charged 134 drivers with an implied consent offense for DWI, he said.

Reibold recommends Fourth of July partiers have a plan in place if they consume alcohol, including designating a driver and using a rideshare app.

“The task force will be out this weekend,” Reibold said.

Fireworks legal in SC, but not all in NC

Shooting fireworks in the Charlotte area can be tricky because some types are illegal in North Carolina but legal in South Carolina.

The fireworks that leave the ground or explode — including firecrackers, Roman Candles and bottle rockets — are illegal in North Carolina, Charlotte Fire’s Christie Russell, a fire and life safety educator, said during a news conference at the fire academy Wednesday.

Charlotte-area residents heading to South Carolina to buy fireworks should note that North Carolina law bans the ones that leave the ground or explode, including firecrackers and bottle rockets. Tracy Kimball The (Rock Hill) Herald staff file photo

Legal fireworks include snakes, glow worms, sparklers and party poppers, police Lt. Stephen Fischbach said.

Residents who call 911 to complain about fireworks and noise disturbances should have “realistic expectations of what officers can do in terms of staffing,” Fischbach said.

“Crimes in progress, and clearly those of a violent nature, are always going to take priority over us answering noise disturbance and fireworks calls,” he said.

Police are also discouraging residents from doing celebratory gunshots because the bullets can strike occupied houses and bystanders, Fischbach said.

“We all have to remember that when you fire that round up in the air, that projectile has to come down somewhere,” he said.

Fireworks safety

If Independence Day weekend celebrations must include fireworks, the Charlotte Fire Departments offers these safety tips:

▪ Make sure all fireworks used are legal in your state.

▪ Allow a competent person to use fireworks.

▪ Keep a bucket of water nearby.

▪ Move back once fireworks are lighted.

▪ Don’t retrieve a firework once it is lit.

▪ Don’t try to reignite a firework.

▪ Pour water on used fireworks before throwing them away.

▪ Light fireworks only on a smooth, flat surface away from homes and any flammable materials.

▪ Don’t let children play with or ignite fireworks.

▪ Read and follow all warnings and instructions regarding fireworks.