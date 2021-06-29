Charlotte’s July 4th forecast: A rainy start but mostly good news for the weekend

Storms with bouts of heavy rain could soak the Charlotte area into the July 4 weekend.

The good news: Dry conditions are expected both Sunday and Monday, meteorologist Andrew Kimball of the NWS office in Greer, S.C., said early Tuesday.

“Showers and thunderstorms are expected to increase in coverage ahead of a cold front Thursday and remain over the area Friday and Saturday, as the front slowly crosses the area,” NWS officials said in a hazardous weather outlook bulletin at 4:20 a.m. Tuesday. “Areas of heavy rainfall will be possible, potentially leading to isolated flash flooding.”

“The more active weather looks to be on Friday, not Saturday, although the (weather prediction) models are still out for Saturday,” Kimball said. “The wild card is Saturday.”

July Fourth temperatures

Upstate South Carolina and the North and South Carolina mountains also fall under the NWS thunderstorm warning.

Charlotte’s chance of showers and thunderstorms rises from 50% on Thursday night to 80% all day and night on Friday, especially after 2 p.m. Friday, according to the latest NWS forecast at 11 a.m. Tuesday.

The chance of rain falls to 50% during the day Saturday and 30% Saturday night, with partly sunny skies and a predicted high of 84 on Saturday, the forecast shows.

Sunday and Monday should be mostly sunny, with respective highs of 84 and 88, NWS meteorologists said.