Headed to the new NC casino? Here’s what to know before gambling becomes a problem

Charlotteans no longer need to drive 165 miles for the nearest North Carolina casino, but the arrival of a new gambling facility could add to existing concerns over gambling addiction among adults in the state.

The Rock Hill-based Catawba Indian Nation opened the first phase of its planned $273 million Two Kings Casino Resort on Thursday: a 500-slot machine facility in Kings Mountain, about 35 miles west of the Queen City. Up until now, the only gambling opportunities in North Carolina had been a state lottery, two Cherokee-owned casinos, and bingo halls and arcades scattered throughout the area.

Gambling at tribal casinos had a $1.76 billion economic impact in North Carolina during pandemic-stricken 2020, according to the American Gaming Association.

An estimated 172,333 North Carolina adults — about 2.2% of the state population — are believed to have a gambling problem, according to a 2016 survey prepared for the Association of Problem Gambling Service Administrators and the National Council on Problem Gambling. The survey also reported that state-funded, outpatient treatment for gambling problems was granted to 362 gamblers and 107 significant others. This was an increase of 295% from just four years prior.

Signs of a gambling problem

According to the Mayo Clinic, signs of a compulsive gambling disorder include, but are not limited to:

▪ Being preoccupied with gambling and consistently planning your next trip to a casino

▪ Needing to gamble with increasing amounts of money to get the same thrill

▪ Trying to cut back or stop gambling without success

▪ Feeling restless or irritable when you try to cut down on gambling

▪ Gambling to escape problems or relieve feelings of helplessness, guilt, anxiety or depression

▪ Chasing losses, or trying to get back lost money by gambling more

▪ Lying to family members or others to hide the extent of your gambling

▪ Jeopardizing or losing important relationships because of gambling

▪ Resorting to theft or fraud to obtain money to put toward gambling

Gambling addiction resources

If you or someone you know are struggling with a gambling addiction, there are confidential national and state-based services that can help:

North Carolina Problem Gambling Program

Call: 1-877-718-5543

Website: www.morethanagamenc.com

National Problem Gambling Helpline

Call: 1-800-522-4700

Text: 1-800-522-4700

Chat: ncpgambling.org/chat

North Carolina Council on Problem Gambling

Call: 336-370-6952 / 336-681-8516





Email: NCCouncilPg@aol.com

Website: www.nccouncilpg.org