Scratch-offs no more. Here’s what to know about the new NC casino west of Charlotte.

The Catawba Indian Nation’s North Carolina casino project is set to open Thursday with a “pre-launch” facility about 35 miles west of Charlotte.

“This is the beginning, just the beginning,” Chuck Kilroy of casino project consultant Delaware North told The Charlotte Observer during a media tour last week.

Here’s what visitors will need to know before heading out:

What’s opening in Kings Mountain?

A single-story gambling facility owned and operated by the Rock Hill-based Catawba Indian Nation, at 538 Kings Mountain Blvd., off Interstate 85 Exit 5. The facility opens to players at noon Thursday, July 1, and will stay open 24/7.

Only adults age 21 and older will be allowed to enter, and smoking will be permitted only in outside, designated areas.

Why are the Catawba opening a casino in NC not SC?

Gambling is illegal in the Palmetto State, except for bingo, raffles and the state lottery.

What’s available now, and how soon will the site add games?

The new facility features 500 slot machines by seven manufacturers, a snack bar and a service bar, along with food trucks and outdoor seating.

The “Buffalo” and “Wheel of Fortune” machines will be the most popular of the offerings, based on their use at other casinos across the country, according to Chuck Kilroy of casino project consultant Delaware North.

Work on a larger “temporary” casino building is scheduled to begin by year’s end and take about a year to finish on already cleared land near the “pre-launch” facility that opened on Thursday, casino officials said.

That building will include about 1,300 slot machines, along with table games, a restaurant and a bar.

The temporary casino building will be the first part of the planned $273 million Two Kings Casino Resort.

When will the big casino open?

No construction timetable is set, officials with project consultant Delaware North officials said.

How do I get there?

From Charlotte, take Interstate 85 South for about 35 miles to Exit 5. The casino property is just off the exit to the left. The parking lot has 649 spaces, according to Delaware North officials.

Where are the other casinos in NC?

The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians have operated casinos in North Carolina since 1997 — the only other casinos permitted by the state, both in the N.C. mountains.

Harrah’s Cherokee Casino operates west of Asheville, near Maggie Valley, about three hours west of Charlotte. Harrah’s Cherokee Valley River Casino is a four-hour drive from Charlotte near Georgia and Tennessee.

In March, Harrah’s opened The Book, North Carolina’s first legal sports betting venues. Bettors at the casinos can wager on all types of pro and college events.