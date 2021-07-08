Great news for Charlotte area beach lovers: Lake Norman swimming spot to stay open

Mecklenburg County has drummed up enough lifeguards to keep its Lake Norman beach open on weekends through Labor Day, county officials said Thursday.

And days and hours could expand “as we onboard staff,” officials said in a news release.

It’s unclear if the county will limit capacity at Ramsey Creek Beach.

The beach was closed in 2020 because of the pandemic. The last day it was scheduled to be open was Sept. 1, 2019.

A lifeguard shortage threatened to keep the beach closed this summer, sparking outrage from some residents and elected officials.

Officials hired enough lifeguards to reopen the beach for two days over the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

With even more lifeguards now hired, the beach will open again from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, July 10 and 11, and stick with those days and hours through Labor Day, officials said.

Beach goers can ride a free shuttle this weekend from the CATS Park & Ride lot at 19752-19758 One Norman Drive in Cornelius.

Beach goers are admitted free if they ride the shuttle.

Fees for vehicle entrance to the beach are $10 for Mecklenburg County residents and $15 for non-residents; $2 for Mecklenburg County seniors and residents with disabilities, and $3 for non-resident seniors and non-residents with disabilities.