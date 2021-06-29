Cool off this summer with these public pools, lakes and spraygrounds in Charlotte

Charlotte Observer Logo
Charlotte, Nick Kosir may be in New York City these days, but we don’t need a meteorologist to tell us that it’s hot outside. The 2021 hot + humid Carolina summer season is officially underway. We’re only going to get through this with a little help from our favorite watering holes.

Below, we’ve got a list of public access to area lakes, pools and spraygrounds. Bookmark this for the next time you want an outdoor adventure:

Outdoor pools in Charlotte/Mecklenburg County

Double Oaks Family Aquatic Center

Location: 2014 Statesville Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28206

Mecklenburg County

Cordelia Park

Location: 2100 N. Davidson Street, Charlotte, NC 28205

Mecklenburg County

Charlotte area public lake access

Cane Creek Park

Location: 5213 Harkey Rd. Waxhaw, NC 28173

Union County

Carrigan Farms

Location (for GPS purposes): 1213 Oak Ridge Farm Hwy, Mooresville NC 28115

Ebenezer Park

Location: 4490 Boatshore Road Rock Hill, SC 29732

Lake Wylie

Lake Norman State Park

Location: 759 State Park Road Troutman, NC 28166

Lake Norman

Ramsey Creek Beach

Location: 18441 Nantz Road Cornelius, NC 28078

Lake Norman

Spraygrounds in Charlotte/Mecklenburg County

Mecklenburg County’s spraygrounds have water features to through, jump in, relax in or to use as backdrops to make your next viral TikTok. They will be open through Labor Day weekend in 2021.

Clarks Creek Community Park

5435 Hucks Rd Charlotte, NC 28269

Captain Jack at Elizabeth Park

1100 E Trade St. Charlotte, NC 28204

Cordelia Park

600 E 24th St Charlotte, NC 28205

First Ward Park

309 E 7th St Charlotte, NC 28202

First Ward Park.JPG
First Ward Park in uptown Charlotte has a splashpad. Melissa Oyler CharlotteFive

Latta Park

601 E Park Ave Charlotte, NC 28203

Nevin Park

6100 Statesville Rd.

Romare Bearden Park

300 S Church St Charlotte, NC 28202

West Charlotte Recreation Center

2401 Kendall Dr Charlotte, NC 28216

