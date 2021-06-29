Cool off this summer with these public pools, lakes and spraygrounds in Charlotte

CharlotteFive

Charlotte, Nick Kosir may be in New York City these days, but we don’t need a meteorologist to tell us that it’s hot outside. The 2021 hot + humid Carolina summer season is officially underway. We’re only going to get through this with a little help from our favorite watering holes.

Below, we’ve got a list of public access to area lakes, pools and spraygrounds. Bookmark this for the next time you want an outdoor adventure:

Outdoor pools in Charlotte/Mecklenburg County

Location: 2014 Statesville Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28206

Mecklenburg County

Hours: Open swim is Each Thursday and Saturday from 11 a.m-7 p.m.. Time slots are available at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m., 5 p.m. (1.5 hours of swimming, 30 minutes of cleaning between entry times).

Open swim is Each Thursday and Saturday from 11 a.m-7 p.m.. Time slots are available at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m., 5 p.m. (1.5 hours of swimming, 30 minutes of cleaning between entry times). Admission/Tickets: $2 per person. First-come, first-served. May be purchased same-day in advance.

Location: 2100 N. Davidson Street, Charlotte, NC 28205

Mecklenburg County

Hours: Open swim is each Sunday and Tuesday from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Time slots are available at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m., 5 p.m. (1.5 hours of swimming, 30 minutes of cleaning between entry times).

Open swim is each Sunday and Tuesday from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Time slots are available at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m., 5 p.m. (1.5 hours of swimming, 30 minutes of cleaning between entry times). Admission/Tickets: $2 per person. First-come, first-served. May be purchased same-day in advance.

Charlotte area p ublic lake access

Location: 5213 Harkey Rd. Waxhaw, NC 28173

Union County

Hours: 11 a.m. - 6:30 p.m. until Labor Day weekend.

Location (for GPS purposes): 1213 Oak Ridge Farm Hwy, Mooresville NC 28115

Hours: Reservations required using the quarry’s online booking system.

Reservations required using the quarry’s online booking system. Admission/tickets: $5 deposit plus $15/person at the door on weekdays and $20/person at the door on weekends. The $5 is credited back upon arrival as a dining voucher to use at the quarry’s restaurant.

Location: 4490 Boatshore Road Rock Hill, SC 29732

Lake Wylie

Hours: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m.-7 p.m. on weekends through end of summer.

Location: 759 State Park Road Troutman, NC 28166

Lake Norman

Hours: The park is open from 7 a.m.-9 p.m. until Labor Day.

The park is open from 7 a.m.-9 p.m. until Labor Day. Admission/tickets: Fees are charged when lifeguards are on duty (10 a.m.-5 p.m. until Labor Day). $6/day for ages 13 and older, $4/day ages 3-12. Cash only.

Location: 18441 Nantz Road Cornelius, NC 28078

Lake Norman

Hours: Open Fourth of July weekend with limited capacity

Open Fourth of July weekend with limited capacity Admission: $10 per vehicle for county residents, $15 per vehicle for non-residents.

$10 per vehicle for county residents, $15 per vehicle for non-residents. How to get free access if you use the provided shuttle.

Spraygrounds in Charlotte/Mecklenburg County

Mecklenburg County’s spraygrounds have water features to through, jump in, relax in or to use as backdrops to make your next viral TikTok. They will be open through Labor Day weekend in 2021.

5435 Hucks Rd Charlotte, NC 28269

Captain Jack at Elizabeth Park

1100 E Trade St. Charlotte, NC 28204

600 E 24th St Charlotte, NC 28205

309 E 7th St Charlotte, NC 28202

First Ward Park in uptown Charlotte has a splashpad. Melissa Oyler CharlotteFive

601 E Park Ave Charlotte, NC 28203

6100 Statesville Rd.

300 S Church St Charlotte, NC 28202

2401 Kendall Dr Charlotte, NC 28216

Get our newsletter Sign up now to get CharlotteFive in your inbox daily.