Cool off this summer with these public pools, lakes and spraygrounds in Charlotte
Charlotte, Nick Kosir may be in New York City these days, but we don’t need a meteorologist to tell us that it’s hot outside. The 2021 hot + humid Carolina summer season is officially underway. We’re only going to get through this with a little help from our favorite watering holes.
Below, we’ve got a list of public access to area lakes, pools and spraygrounds. Bookmark this for the next time you want an outdoor adventure:
Outdoor pools in Charlotte/Mecklenburg County
Double Oaks Family Aquatic Center
Location: 2014 Statesville Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28206
Mecklenburg County
- Hours: Open swim is Each Thursday and Saturday from 11 a.m-7 p.m.. Time slots are available at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m., 5 p.m. (1.5 hours of swimming, 30 minutes of cleaning between entry times).
- Admission/Tickets: $2 per person. First-come, first-served. May be purchased same-day in advance.
Cordelia Park
Location: 2100 N. Davidson Street, Charlotte, NC 28205
Mecklenburg County
- Hours: Open swim is each Sunday and Tuesday from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Time slots are available at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m., 5 p.m. (1.5 hours of swimming, 30 minutes of cleaning between entry times).
- Admission/Tickets: $2 per person. First-come, first-served. May be purchased same-day in advance.
Charlotte area public lake access
Cane Creek Park
Location: 5213 Harkey Rd. Waxhaw, NC 28173
Union County
- Hours: 11 a.m. - 6:30 p.m. until Labor Day weekend.
Carrigan Farms
Location (for GPS purposes): 1213 Oak Ridge Farm Hwy, Mooresville NC 28115
- Hours: Reservations required using the quarry’s online booking system.
- Admission/tickets: $5 deposit plus $15/person at the door on weekdays and $20/person at the door on weekends. The $5 is credited back upon arrival as a dining voucher to use at the quarry’s restaurant.
Ebenezer Park
Location: 4490 Boatshore Road Rock Hill, SC 29732
Lake Wylie
- Hours: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m.-7 p.m. on weekends through end of summer.
Lake Norman State Park
Location: 759 State Park Road Troutman, NC 28166
Lake Norman
- Hours: The park is open from 7 a.m.-9 p.m. until Labor Day.
Admission/tickets: Fees are charged when lifeguards are on duty (10 a.m.-5 p.m. until Labor Day). $6/day for ages 13 and older, $4/day ages 3-12. Cash only.
Ramsey Creek Beach
Location: 18441 Nantz Road Cornelius, NC 28078
Lake Norman
- Hours: Open Fourth of July weekend with limited capacity
- Admission: $10 per vehicle for county residents, $15 per vehicle for non-residents.
- How to get free access if you use the provided shuttle.
Spraygrounds in Charlotte/Mecklenburg County
Mecklenburg County’s spraygrounds have water features to through, jump in, relax in or to use as backdrops to make your next viral TikTok. They will be open through Labor Day weekend in 2021.
Clarks Creek Community Park
5435 Hucks Rd Charlotte, NC 28269
Captain Jack at Elizabeth Park
1100 E Trade St. Charlotte, NC 28204
Cordelia Park
600 E 24th St Charlotte, NC 28205
First Ward Park
309 E 7th St Charlotte, NC 28202
Latta Park
601 E Park Ave Charlotte, NC 28203
Nevin Park
Romare Bearden Park
300 S Church St Charlotte, NC 28202
West Charlotte Recreation Center
2401 Kendall Dr Charlotte, NC 28216
