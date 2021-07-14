A beach and two public pools in Mecklenburg County just got longer hours

Cordelia Pool, shown here, and two other Mecklenburg swimming locations are getting extended hours. Observer file photo

Things are going swimmingly at Ramsey Creek Beach and two Mecklenburg County outdoor pools, which are now offering expanded hours.

Ramsey Creek Beach on Lake Norman will be open Wednesday through Sunday, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m., according to a Wednesday news release. Previously the beach had been open only Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m., The Observer reported.

Double Oaks Aquatic Center and Cordelia Pool will also offer more fun in the sun. Double Oaks is now open Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m., while Cordelia Pool is open Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Sundays for the same hours.

Swimmers must purchase tickets for the public pools in advance on the same day they wish to swim. Timeslots are available at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Tickets cost $2 and are first come, first served. Swimmers are allowed one-and-a-half hours of swimming, with a 30-minute buffer between time slots for cleaning.

Ramsey Creek Beach, meanwhile, charges $10 per vehicle for county resident parking, or $15 for non-county residents. Senior citizens and people with disabilities pay only $2 if they’re county residents, or $3 if non-residents.

The Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) shuttle will be available for beach trips on Labor Day weekend only.

Ramsey Creek Beach closed for the pandemic for 2020, and a lifeguard shortage threatened to keep the beach closed this summer, The Observer reported. Officials announced last Thursday that the beach would be open through Labor Day.