Local
Six children rescued from smoking north Charlotte home, CFD says
Six children were rescued from a burning north Charlotte home Friday morning, according to the Charlotte Fire Department.
The structure fire happened at a two-story home in the 2000 block of Southwinds Drive. Firefighters removed the six children from the smoking home, but one of them had to be evaluated by Medic.
A firefighter had to also be evaluated after the blaze.
The fire is currently under control and under investigation, the department said.
