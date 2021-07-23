Charlotte Observer Logo
Six children rescued from smoking north Charlotte home, CFD says

The Charlotte Fire Department rescued six children from a smoking north Charlotte home Friday morning. One child had to be evaluated by Medic after the blaze.

Six children were rescued from a burning north Charlotte home Friday morning, according to the Charlotte Fire Department.

The structure fire happened at a two-story home in the 2000 block of Southwinds Drive. Firefighters removed the six children from the smoking home, but one of them had to be evaluated by Medic.

A firefighter had to also be evaluated after the blaze.

The fire is currently under control and under investigation, the department said.

