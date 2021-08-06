Juvenile arrested in fatal south Charlotte wreck. Pedestrian killed in a hit and run.

Police on Friday announced the arrest of a juvenile in Thursday’s fatal wreck at a prominent south Charlotte intersection, and said the search continues for a driver in a hit and run.

According to police, 22-year-old Anthony Toineeta died after the juvenile hit his motorcycle at the intersection of Providence Road and Raintree Lane just after 7 p.m. Medic pronounced Toineeta dead at the scene.

The juvenile, driving a Mazda3 Touring car, failed to yield the right of way while turning left from Raintree Lane onto northbound Providence Road. The driver “pulled into the path” of Toineeta, who was southbound on Providence Road, according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department news release.

Police charged the juvenile with misdemeanor death by vehicle and cited the driver for failure to yield the right of way. Police didn’t release the driver’s age.

At 11:55 p.m. Thursday, police responding to reports of a collision between a car and a pedestrian found 32-year-old Ronnie Bernard Little Jr. lying near the intersection of North Tryon Street and Tom Hunter Road. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to CMPD.

Afternoon Observer Everything you need to know about the day's news in Charlotte, direct to your inbox Monday-Friday. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding the driver of a gray, 2010 Ford F150 pickup truck who was speeding when the driver hit Little.

CMPD urged witnesses and anyone else with information about the the hit and run to call CMPD Detective Matthew Pressley at 704-432-2169, extension 2, or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.