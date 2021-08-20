Charlotte Observer Logo
Feds charge NC man over bomb threat near US Capitol. Here’s the latest.

The North Carolina man in custody for a bomb threat near the U.S. Capitol was charged in the case on Friday.

Floyd Ray Roseberry, 49, of Grover, was charged with threaten use of a weapon of mass destruction, which carries a maximum sentence of life in prison, and threat by explosives, which carries up to 10 years, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia.

AP21232698204473.jpg
United States District Court for the District of Columbia via AP

At Roseberry’s first court appearance in Washington on Friday afternoon, Judge Zia Faruqui ordered the Cleveland County man detained pending a competency evaluation and a court hearing scheduled for 4 p.m. Wednesday , the release said.

Roseberry told a federal judge on Friday that he has not taken his “mind medication,” The Associated Press reported.

