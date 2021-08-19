NC man arrested in bomb threat standoff at US Capitol + NC mountain towns wrecked by deadly flood

Happy Friday Eve, Charlotte. It’s Caroline, filling in for Kristen today. Let’s jump right into this afternoon’s top headlines in Charlotte.

A pickup truck is parked on the sidewalk in front of the Library of Congress’ Thomas Jefferson Building, as seen from a window of the U.S. Capitol, Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, in Washington. A man sitting in the pickup truck outside the Library of Congress has told police that he has a bomb, and that’s led to a massive law enforcement response to determine whether it’s an operable explosive device. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Alex Brandon AP

Cleveland County sheriff’s deputies swarmed the home of a North Carolina man arrested today after threatening to blow up a truck full of explosives near the U.S. Capitol.

The details:

49-year-old Floyd Ray Roseberry , of Grover, parked his pickup truck for several hours in front of the Library of Congress and said he had explosives , according to Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger.

, of Grover, parked his pickup truck for several hours in front of the Library of Congress and said he had , according to Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger. A Facebook spokesperson confirmed the platform has removed a page with several livestream videos from Roseberry saying he was inside a truck outside the Library of Congress with explosive materials, McClatchy News reported.

A woman identified as Roseberry’s wife told NBC News that her husband had mental health issues and recently changed medications. She said her husband left the state Wednesday night, telling her he was going on a fishing trip.

Read the full story by Tyler Dukes and Joe Marusak here.

Police are at the scene of a shooting Carolina Place mall in Pineville on Saturdy, May 1, 2021. Observer file photo

In the last few months, gunfire and shootings at three Charlotte-area malls left shoppers and employees on edge, just as more people were venturing out after a year under coronavirus restrictions.

As a response to the gun violence, some malls have taken steps to increase safety and security at their sites, including:

Tightening teen curfews

Increasing police presence and cameras

Bringing in gun-sniffing dogs & more

How have crime rates at Charlotte-area malls changed over the years? For a detailed look at crime stats and more information on responses from malls, read Catherine Muccigrosso and Gavin Off’s article here.

Donella Pressley looks over the flood damage to her home Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021 in Bethel after remnants from Tropical Storm Fred caused flooding in parts of Western North Carolina Tuesday. Search and rescue teams continue to search the area as 20 people are missing and 2 people were found dead. Travis Long tlong@newsobserver.com

Earlier this week, deadly flooding caused by the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred devastated North Carolina mountain towns.

In Haywood County, at least 500 families have been displaced, including some who lived in mobile homes that were swept away, officials said today. Efforts to find people are hampered by “significant damage to roads and bridges, especially in Cruso, with at least 10-15 bridges damaged or destroyed.”

So far, the flooding has killed at least two people and has left 20 more missing, according to officials. The identities of the deceased have not yet been released.

One woman watched the floodwaters knock down her 12-year-old great-grandson and briefly carry him off before he made it out.

To learn more about how the families affected are dealing with the aftermath of the deadly floods, read Will Wright’s article here.

Wells Fargo has reversed its decision to shut down personal lines of credit The bank had informed customers last month that it would stop offering the personal lending product and close existing accounts. File photo

In banking news, Wells Fargo’s decision to cancel a personal lending product had ticked off many people, from bank customers to members of Congress.

What to Know:

Today, Wells Fargo confirmed that it has dropped its plans to shut down personal lines of credit .

The bank had informed customers last month that it had stopped offering the lines of credit and would close existing accounts to simplify its product offerings.

Wells Fargo will no longer offer the product to new customers , but account holders who have been using their lines of credit will now be able to keep their accounts open.

Customers who haven’t used the credit lines in the last 12 months can call the bank or use the line of credit to keep their account, the bank said. Otherwise, inactive accounts will be closed December.

To learn more about the backlash the company has received, read this story by the Observer’s Hannah Lang.

The Mecklenburg County Park and Recreation Department, which includes Evergreen Nature Preserve, offers lots of outdoor recreation options accessible during the COVID-19 pandemic. Philip Freeman CharlotteFive

A local coronavirus advisory group has unveiled dozens of new recommendations to help remove equity barriers for marginalized communities as Mecklenburg deals with the number of hardships wrought by the pandemic.

Some of the strategies that could shape Mecklenburg after the pandemic include:

Combating misinformation or miscommunication when it comes to health information

Addressing transportation barriers for residents to access healthcare or get to medical appointments

Increasing diversity in healthcare, combined with training for “culturally sensitive and responsive practices”

Solutions for addressing mental health , particularly social isolation and heightened stress that Mecklenburg residents have faced throughout the COVID-19 pandemic

Improving housing relief efforts to provide urgent help for renters, homeowners, landlords and people experiencing homelessness across Mecklenburg

Curious to learn more? The Observer’s Alison Kuznitz reports here.

---

